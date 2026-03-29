All hail, Aditya Dhar! Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has created history at the North American box office. Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt starrer has surpassed Baahubali 2 to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film in history! Mind you, the milestone has been achieved in only 10 days. Scroll below for an exciting update.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge North America Box Office Day 10

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 accumulated an estimated $2.6 million in North America on day 10. It witnessed an earth-shattering response on the second Saturday, giving tough competition to Hoppers and Project Hail Mary. It enjoyed a 100% jump from $1.3 million the previous day.

No Indian film has ever received such a favorable response in the USA/Canada markets. The cumulative total at the North American box office surges to an estimated $22.01 million. Drumrolls, please, because Dhurandhar 2 has joined the ranks of Dhurandhar and Baahubali 2, becoming the 3rd Indian film ever to cross the $20 million mark in the circuit.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:

Day 1: $3.98 million (including premieres)

Day 2: $2.95 million

Day 3: $3.92 million

Day 4: $3.15 million

Day 5: $1.14 million

Day 6: $1.3 million

Day 7: $880K

Day 8: $643K

Day 9: $1.3 million

Day 10: $2.6 million (estimates)

Total: $22.01 million

Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2 & Dhurandhar in the last 24 hours!

The celebration isn’t over yet! Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh’s sequel has created history. In the last 24 hours, it has surpassed the lifetime total of Dhurandhar ($20.65 million) and Baahubali 2 ($22 million). Dhurandhar 2 is now the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the North American box office. History has been rewritten after 9 years, that too in an overseas run of only 10 days, unimaginable!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America:

Dhurandhar 2 – $22.01 million (10 days) Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Jawan – $15.23 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Animal – $15.01 million Dangal – $12.19 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Beats Pushpa 2, Rewrites History Scoring The Highest 2nd Saturday In Hindi Cinema!

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