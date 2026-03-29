All hail, Aditya Dhar! Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has created history at the North American box office. Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt starrer has surpassed Baahubali 2 to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film in history! Mind you, the milestone has been achieved in only 10 days. Scroll below for an exciting update.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge North America Box Office Day 10
According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 accumulated an estimated $2.6 million in North America on day 10. It witnessed an earth-shattering response on the second Saturday, giving tough competition to Hoppers and Project Hail Mary. It enjoyed a 100% jump from $1.3 million the previous day.
No Indian film has ever received such a favorable response in the USA/Canada markets. The cumulative total at the North American box office surges to an estimated $22.01 million. Drumrolls, please, because Dhurandhar 2 has joined the ranks of Dhurandhar and Baahubali 2, becoming the 3rd Indian film ever to cross the $20 million mark in the circuit.
Trending
Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:
- Day 1: $3.98 million (including premieres)
- Day 2: $2.95 million
- Day 3: $3.92 million
- Day 4: $3.15 million
- Day 5: $1.14 million
- Day 6: $1.3 million
- Day 7: $880K
- Day 8: $643K
- Day 9: $1.3 million
- Day 10: $2.6 million (estimates)
Total: $22.01 million
Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2 & Dhurandhar in the last 24 hours!
The celebration isn’t over yet! Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh’s sequel has created history. In the last 24 hours, it has surpassed the lifetime total of Dhurandhar ($20.65 million) and Baahubali 2 ($22 million). Dhurandhar 2 is now the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the North American box office. History has been rewritten after 9 years, that too in an overseas run of only 10 days, unimaginable!
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America:
- Dhurandhar 2 – $22.01 million (10 days)
- Baahubali 2 – $22 million
- Dhurandhar – $20.65 million
- Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million
- Pathaan – $17.49 million
- RRR – $15.34 million
- Jawan – $15.23 million
- Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million
- Animal – $15.01 million
- Dangal – $12.19 million
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Beats Pushpa 2, Rewrites History Scoring The Highest 2nd Saturday In Hindi Cinema!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News