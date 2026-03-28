Aditya Dhar’s spy-action thriller Dhurandhar 2 is inching closer to the 300 crore club at the overseas box office. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi starrer is amongst the fastest Bollywood films to achieve the feat in history. It is also set to overtake the international lifetime of the OG Dhurandhar. Scroll below for a detailed day 9 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 9

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed 296 crore gross at the overseas box office in 9 days. In the last 24 hours, it accumulated a whopping 22 crore gross combined from international circuits like North America, Germany, Australia, Finland, and Nepal, among others.

Today, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will showcase further growth due to the Saturday boost, diving straight into the 300 crore club. It will join the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (412 crores) and Jawan (406 crores), which made their way to the coveted club within the first phase of their overseas run. Impressive!

Set to dethrone Dhurandhar!

Ranveer Singh‘s OG blockbuster, Dhurandhar, surpassed all expectations at the overseas box office. It earned a whopping 299.35 crore gross, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Dhurandhar 2 is now only 3.35 crore away from surpassing its predecessor and becoming the highest-grossing film of the franchise. With that, Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh will also find the new highest-grosser of their respective careers. That milestone will be easily crossed today.

The streak of success continues as Dhurandhar: The Revenge will alsorank as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time internationally.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office:

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 296 crore (9 days) Animal – 257 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking & Prediction: Mammoth 2nd Saturday Loading With 9.5 Lakh+ Tickets Already Booked

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