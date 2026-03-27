It’s time for the second weekend boost for Dhurandhar 2, which is achieving milestones at the Indian box office. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer has become the fastest film to enter the 700 crore club. It has surpassed every single expectation! Scroll below for the day 9 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 9 Estimates

Tomorrow is the 4th Saturday, a bank holiday, and Dhurandhar 2 made the most of the opportunity during the night shows on 2nd Friday. According to early trends, Aditya Dhar‘s film earned around 44-46 crore on day 9, all languages included. There’s hardly any competition, as even Ustaad Bhagat Singh has turned out to be a box office dud. The spy-action thriller is unabashedly ruling the ticket windows.

The estimated box office collection after 9 days of domestic run will land around 734-736 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge previously held the title for the fastest 300, 400, 500, and 600 crore club. It has now attained another feather in its cap by becoming the second fastest Hindi film to enter the 700 crore club.

Here’s the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net earnings):

Day 1: 145 crore (including previews)

Day 2: 83 crore

Day 3: 117 crore

Day 4: 121 crore

Day 5: 64 crore

Day 6: 58 crore

Day 7: 49 crore

Day 8: 53 crore

Day 9: 44-46 crore

Total: 734-736 crore

It’s Dhurandhar 2 vs RRR now!

Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller is currently the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic box office. It is now competing against RRR (772 crore) to officially enter the top 5. That milestone will be successfully achieved tomorrow!

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of all time in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Baahubali 2 – 1031 crore Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crore RRR – 772 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 734-736 crore (estimates) Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crore Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Kantara: Chapter 1 – 622.41 crore

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