Prabhas will be next seen in the romantic horror comedy, The Raja Saab. It is slated for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026. The advance booking for the premiere shows in the US began a while ago, but the trends are simply disappointing. In fact, they are nowhere close to Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

The Raja Saab US Box Office Advance Booking (13 days till premieres)

According to Venky Box Office, The Raja Saab has registered pre-sales of $173.8K for the premieres in the US. It has sold over 6K tickets from around 979 shows across 325 locations. Maruthi’s directorial began its advance booking on a good note, but failed to pick up the required momentum.

There are still 13 days to go for the premiere shows. The need of the hour is a strong promo that helps pump the pre-release buzz. There’s also competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, and the journey will not be easy at the given pace.

The Raja Saab vs Kalki 2898 AD

In 2024, Prabhas’ epic science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD, achieved massive heights in North America. It emerged as the second highest-grossing Telugu film in the US/ Canada markets, grossing a lifetime of $18.57 million.

13 days ahead of the premiere shows, Kalki 2898 AD had made pre-sales of $1.06 million. This means it was almost 513% higher than Prabhas’ upcoming Sankranti release. It is, however, worth noting that Nag Ashwin’s film was experiencing much better trends, with over 2,000 screens amid high demand.

Hopefully, The Raja Saab will pick up the pace in the next few days, and reach a respectable stage.

More about The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, Prabhas starrer also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The Telugu romantic horror comedy is reportedly mounted at a staggering budget of 400 crores+.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: It’s A Super-Duper Hit, Ranveer Singh Delivers 6th Most Profitable Bollywood Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News