YRF’s action thriller Mardaani 3 will, unfortunately, break the franchise’s streak of success. Rani Mukerji starrer is very close to the success tag, but that will no longer be possible, as it is nearing the end of its box office run. Check out the latest update on day 37.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 37

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 added 20 lakh to its kitty on the 6th Saturday. It witnessed a 54% jump compared to 13 lakh garnered on the previous day. There’s limited competition at the ticket windows, but it has achieved its saturation due to the mixed reviews.

The total box office collection in India reaches 51.52 crore net. Made against a budget of 60 crore, Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial has recovered 86% of its estimated investments so far. The end is near as Dhurandhar 2 will soon take over the screens. With a deficit of almost 8 crore, it will conclude its theatrical journey as a losing affair.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Week 4: 2.52 crore

Week 5: 1.45 crore*

Day 36: 13 lakh*

Day 37: 20 lakh*

Total: 51.85 crore

Where does it stand worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Rani Mukerji’s film has collected 14.6 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total has surged to 75.78 crore. It is the highest-grossing film of YRF‘s franchise.

Check out the Mardaani franchise at the worldwide box office:

Mardaani 3: 75.78 crore (37 days)

(37 days) Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore

Mardaani: 59.55 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 37 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 51.85 crore

Budget recovery – 86%

India gross – 61.18 crore

Overseas gross – 14.6 crore

Worldwide gross – 75.78 crore

Verdict – Losing

