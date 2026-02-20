Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has officially become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, both worldwide and in India. The YRF production has yet to achieve success, as only 79% of the budget has been recovered. Scroll below for the detailed day 21 report.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 21

According to the official update, Mardaani 3 collected 40 lakh on day 21. It is facing competition from Border 2, Tu Yaa Main, and other releases, but it maintained a steady hold on the third Thursday. Starting today, Do Deewane Seher Mein has also joined the battle, so it is to be seen whether it can make the most of the fourth weekend boost.

The net earnings in India reach 47.55 crore. Abhiraj Minawal’s directorial is reportedly mounted on a budget of 60 crore. In three weeks, it has recovered 79% of the estimated cost. It still needs over 13 crores to enter the safe zone, which is a difficult feat. Considering all factors, the action thriller will likely end its box office run as a losing affair in India.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Total: 47.55 crore

#1 grosser in the Mardaani franchise!

There’s one major milestone to be celebrated. Mardaani 3 previously surpassed the lifetime of Mardaani 2 worldwide. It has now also achieved the feat in India to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the Mardaani franchise at the domestic box office as well.

Check out the Mardaani franchise ranked as per box office collection in India (net earnings):

Mardaani 3: 47.55 crore Mardaani 2: 47.51 crore Mardaani: 36 crore

Now ranks Rani Mukerji’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India

Rani Mukerji has surpassed her every single highest-grosser at the Indian box office, except Talaash (93 crore). The latest YRF production is her second-highest grosser. However, the #1 spot will remain out of reach.

Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Talaash – 93 crore Mardaani 3 – 47.55 crore (21 days) Mardaani 2 – 47.51 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 47 crore Hichki – 46.17 crore Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna – 44.5 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum – 39.25 crore Bunty Aur Babli – 36.5 crore Mardaani – 36 crore Mangal Pandey – 28 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 21 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 47.55 crore

Budget recovery – 79%

India gross – 56.10 crore

Overseas gross – 15.59 crore

Worldwide gross – 71.70 crore

