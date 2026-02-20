Yash starrer Toxic is enjoying massive pre-release buzz. It is expected to be a massive box office blockbuster, and the teaser has hit the right chords. Geetu Mohandas’ period gangster drama is going all out in North America. Details regarding its breakeven stage are out, and it’s more than the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Toxic North America Breakeven Target

According to Venky Box Office, Toxic will need to earn a whopping $6.5 million, across all languages, to achieve breakeven in North America. This marks the highest target for the Sandalwood superstar Yash in his career. In case of loss, the refundable deal will include other films. It basically means that if the period gangster drama suffers a deficit, profits from another film backed by the producers would be used to offset the loss.

The breakeven target remains much higher than recent big Indian films released in North America. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had set a benchmark of $3.5 million, which is almost half. On the other hand, Akhanda 2 had to earn $2.5 million. However, Nayanthara co-starrer is at par with Ram Charan’s Peddi ($6.5 million) but stays below Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which had a target of $7.5 million to hit breakeven.

Toxic vs KGF Chapter 2 North America Box Office

Yash’s highest-grossing film, KGF Chapter 2, earned a staggering $7.5 million (approximately INR 57.2 crore) in North America back in 2022. On the other hand, Geetu Mohandas’ Eid 2026 release will have to earn more than that when converted into Indian currency (approx. 58.89 crore).

The stakes are indeed very high! Toxic will also be competing against Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Aditya Dhar’s first film achieved massive milestones in the USA/ Canada circuits. The sequel is expected to set new benchmarks. Only time will tell how well the Kannada biggies maintains its hold.

