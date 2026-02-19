Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and the team have conquered the box office throne like never before. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar has ended its theatrical run as a blockbuster success. It has earned historic success in India and worldwide. Scroll below for the major list of records and closing collection!

How much did Dhurandhar earn in India?

According to the final update, Dhurandhar concluded its run in India, accumulating 894.49 crore net. It enjoyed a 70-day-long glorious run at the domestic box office. Despite an OTT release, the admissions remained impressive until the end. In fact, it emerged as the most-watched Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era, with footfalls of 3.6 crore.

Dhurandhar was released only in the Hindi belt. It still became the only Bollywood film in the 800 crore club. In fact, it surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (836.09 crore) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Made against a reported budget of 225 crore, Ranveer Singh starrer raked in massive returns of 669.49 crore in its lifetime. A massive blockbuster!

2nd highest Bollywood grosser worldwide!

Aditya Dhar’s film was a massive success even at the worldwide box office. In its global lifetime, it collected a whopping 1354.84 crore gross. This includes 299.35 crore gross from the overseas run. Sara Arjun co-starrer is the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, only behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2059.04 crore).

Dhurandhar faced massive pre-release negativity. It surpassed all odds to emerge as the biggest box office success Hindi cinema has witnessed! All hail, Aditya Dhar! All eyes are now on Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. The adrenaline rush is high, especially considering it will face a big theatrical clash against Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. Time will tell whether the streak of success will continue!

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 894.49 crore

India gross: 1002.39 crore

ROI: 669.49 crore

ROI%: 297.55%

Overseas gross: 299.35 crore

Worldwide gross: 1354.84 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

Dhurandhar List Of Records

Longest trending Indian film ever on BookMyShow (59+ days) Highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. Highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema. Only Bollywood film in the 800 crore club. 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide. 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of all time domestically. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt’s highest-grossing film in India and worldwide. Aditya Dhar’s highest-grosser in India and worldwide. Highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 at the domestic and worldwide box office. Highest-grossing Hindi film in its 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th week. Highest-grossing adult film in Indian cinema. 4th most profitable Bollywood film of 2026. 2nd most-watched Indian film in the post-pandemic era, with 3.6 crore footfalls. 7th fastest entry into the 300 crore club in Bollywood (all-time). 4th fastest entry into the 400 crore club in Bollywood (all-time). Fastest Bollywood film to enter the 500 crore club (15 days). Fastest Bollywood film to touch 1000 crore worldwide. Only Bollywood film in history to have earned 10 crore+ for 28 consecutive days Ranveer Singh’s highest-opening day ever (28.60 crores). Highest second weekend of all time in Hindi cinema (146.60 crores). Biggest second week of all time in Hindi cinema (261.50 crores). Highest second Sunday in the history of Hindi cinema (58.20 crores). Highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the overseas box office. 8th highest Bollywood grosser of all time overseas. Highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America ($20.65 million).

