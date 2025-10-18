It was in 2016 that Aamir Khan introduced one of the brightest young actors in Hindi Cinema. Zaira Wasim bowled us over with one of the finest performances in Dangal. The superstar is now married, and congratulations have been pouring in. However, Zaira Wasim quit Bollywood after only three films. But she nailed a Bollywood record, that stays untouched till date!

Highest Grossing Female-Led Hindi Film Worldwide!

Advertisement

The highest-grossing Hindi film led by a female superstar to date is Secret Superstar. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film earned a gross collection of 902.92 crore in its lifetime at the worldwide box office. In fact, it is the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Hindi Cinema!

Zaira Wasim’s Box Office Record Stays Untouched For 2922 Days!

Zaira Wasim has been sitting on the throne of the highest-grossing Hindi film by a female superstar at the worldwide box office since 2922, and no one has challenged her throne yet! The closest bet was Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, which earned 884.45 crore at the box office and is the ninth highest-grossing film led by a female superstar!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films globally by a female superstar (Gross Collections Worldwide).

Secret Superstar: 902.92 crore Stree 2: 884.45 crore Padmaavat: 560 crore The Kerala Story: 293.15 crore Tanu Weds Manu Returns 2: 258 crore

Who Can Dethrone Zaira Wasim?

In the near future, the only female superstar who could dethrone Zaira Wasim is Alia Bhatt, who will be headlining Alpha, the next instalment of the Spy Universe. Interestingly, if Alia Bhatt’s Alpha challenges Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar at the box office, then it would also become Spy Universe‘s highest-grossing film! While that is a distant dream currently, it seems like Zaira Wasim will be ruling the throne, at least for quite a long time!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh To Redeem Bollywood’s Only Throne After Shah Rukh Khan Lost It To South Biggies?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News