Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has completed two weeks at the box office and in fifteen days, the films stands at a total net collection of 59.88 crore in India. After a good run in the first week, the film entered its second week with a good audience support, translating into successful numbers at the box office.

The second week figures for the romantic comedy have delivered the third highest-grossing film of Janhvi Kapoor’s career, surpassing her last theatrical release, Param Sundari, which earned 54.85 crore net collection in its lifetime in India!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the second Thursday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to earn 1.15 crore, almost as much as the previous day’s 1.25 crore. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to keep up the same pace during the Diwali weekend at the box office.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown of the romantic comedy (India net collections).

Week 1: 44 crore (8 days)

Day 9: 2.5 crore

Day 10: 3.75 crore

Day 11: 4.08 crore

Day 12: 1.4 crore

Day 13: 1.75 crore

Day 14: 1.25 crore

Day 15: 1.15 crore

Total: 59.88 crore

The film has maintained a solid pace, sailing smoothly through its second week not bringing any major drops. These steady numbers throughout the week with marginal day-to-day fluctuations prove that the audience are chosing the film on weekdays as well.

Set Eye On Devara Hindi!

While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now the third highest-grossing film of Janhvi Kapoor’s career, it has set its eye on the next target – Devara Hindi.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Janhvi Kapoor’s career (Hindi net collections).

Dhadak: 73.52 crore Devara: 68.14 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 59.88 crore Param Sundari: 54.85 crore Mr & Mrs Mahi: 35.14 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

