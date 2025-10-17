Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has completed two weeks at the box office and in fifteen days, the films stands at a total net collection of 59.88 crore in India. After a good run in the first week, the film entered its second week with a good audience support, translating into successful numbers at the box office.
The second week figures for the romantic comedy have delivered the third highest-grossing film of Janhvi Kapoor’s career, surpassing her last theatrical release, Param Sundari, which earned 54.85 crore net collection in its lifetime in India!
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 15
On the 15th day, the second Thursday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to earn 1.15 crore, almost as much as the previous day’s 1.25 crore. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to keep up the same pace during the Diwali weekend at the box office.
Here is the day-wise box office breakdown of the romantic comedy (India net collections).
- Week 1: 44 crore (8 days)
- Day 9: 2.5 crore
- Day 10: 3.75 crore
- Day 11: 4.08 crore
- Day 12: 1.4 crore
- Day 13: 1.75 crore
- Day 14: 1.25 crore
- Day 15: 1.15 crore
Total: 59.88 crore
The film has maintained a solid pace, sailing smoothly through its second week not bringing any major drops. These steady numbers throughout the week with marginal day-to-day fluctuations prove that the audience are chosing the film on weekdays as well.
Set Eye On Devara Hindi!
While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now the third highest-grossing film of Janhvi Kapoor’s career, it has set its eye on the next target – Devara Hindi.
Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Janhvi Kapoor’s career (Hindi net collections).
- Dhadak: 73.52 crore
- Devara: 68.14 crore
- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 59.88 crore
- Param Sundari: 54.85 crore
- Mr & Mrs Mahi: 35.14 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
