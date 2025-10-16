Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is maintaining a decent hold despite strong competition from Kantara Chapter 1 in India. At the worldwide box office, it is inching closer to surpassing Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. Scroll below for the latest updates on day 14.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection (India)

Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer has already emerged as the third highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. As per estimates, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned 1.15 crores on day 14. A drop after the discounted Tuesday was expected, and it held itself well with a 23% drop from the second Monday.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 58.63 crores after 14 days. Dharma Productions’ film is yet to conclude its second week as it was released on Thursday, October 2, coinciding with the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 69.18 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 44 crores (8 days)

Day 9: 2.5 crores

Day 10: 3.25 crores

Day 11: 4.08 crores

Day 12: 1.50 crores

Day 13: 1.65 crores

Day 14: 1.15 crores

Total: 58.63 crores

Set to axe Bhediya worldwide!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has accumulated 16.10 crore gross at the overseas box office. This surges its worldwide total to 85.28 crore gross. The romantic comedy is now only 4.45 crores away from surpassing Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, which concluded its global lifetime at 89.73 crore gross.

Post that, it will chase ABCD 2 (95 crores). The romantic comedy still needs 24 crores to enter Varun Dhawan’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide. That milestone may not be achievable since Thamma is arriving to create a storm at the box office on Diwali and will steal the majority of the screen count and footfalls.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office:

Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Judwaa 2 (2017): 216.61 Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): 206.95 crores ABCD 2 (2015): 161.49 crores Kalankh (2019): 146.31 crores Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022): 136.13 crores Sui Dhaaga (2018): 125.09 crores Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): 119.60 crores Dishoom (2016): 119.58 crores Student Of The Year (2010): 109.10 crores

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Summary Day 13

India net: 58.63 crores

India gross: 69.18 crores

Overseas gross: 16.10 crores

Worldwide gross: 85.28 crores

