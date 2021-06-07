Varun Dhawan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He is one of the youngest crops of the industry who enjoys a massive fan following and is considered the chocolate boy of Bollywood. He is also one of the actors who has experienced paranormal activities in his career.

Remo D’Souza’s film Any Body Can Dance 2 was released in 2015. The film did well at the box office and it is considered one of the best films by Remo. While the cast and the crew of the film had a lot of fun while shooting, Varun seemed to have had a spooky experience during his stay in the US.

Varun Dhawan was put up in the Sinatra suite of a Las Vegas hotel which was reportedly haunted by the legendary American singer-actor Frank Sinatra. As reported by mid-day, a source has revealed, “The local crew started supplying Varun with scary stories about the suite. They told him how Frank Sinatra stayed in that very suite whenever he came to perform in Vegas and thought of it as his home. So even after his death, he hasn’t checked out of there.”

Interestingly, the ghost story became the regular topic of discussion for the cast and crew of the film ABCD 2. Varun believed that they were trying to pull a prank on him tried to laugh it off until one night. The source said, “After a long, tiring day of the shoot, he went to his room and tried to sleep, but he heard some strange sounds and the door creaked open on its own. The stories that he had dismissed until then came back to him.”

Later Varun Dhawan had also agreed that the suite was haunted. As per the report, he said, “The suite was definitely haunted because at night I would hear someone singing and the doors would just fling open. Either that happened, or I felt so since I was really obsessed with my film’s music.”

