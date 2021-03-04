Varun Dhawan Channels His Inner 'Bhediya' & That Makes Our Wait For The Film Difficult

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday morning posted an Instagram clip, where he howls like a wolf as he stands at the entry of a chartered plane. Varun is all set to star in a film titled “Bhediya“.

“Woooo #BHEDIYA.” Varun captioned the clip.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a witty reply to Varun Dhawan’s post: “Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa”.

It is not clear if Varun was boarding the flight to go and shoot for the film.

The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobroyal along with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on April 14.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Sunday announced the release date of her upcoming horror comedy film Bhediya opposite actor Varun through an Instagram post.

The actress announced the release date of the film in an interesting manner with the teaser. Addressing the popular horror-comedy film Stree and the upcoming film Roohi, Kriti Sanon captioned it as “#STREE aur #ROOHI ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam. In cinemas on April 14, 2022”. How excited are you to watch this Varun Dhawan starrer?

