Amitabh Bachchan is known as the ‘Sehenshah’ of Bollywood. He began his career back in 1969 and witnessed a lot of ups and downs to be where he is today! The actor is flooded with film offers even today, at the age of 78. But did you know he almost went bankrupt with a massive load of 90 crores back in 2000? Read on for all the details!

Big B rose to prominence in 1970. With roles in movies like Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay, he managed to put an impact and ensured he was noticed. Not just that, in little time, he was termed as the ‘angry young man’ of Bollywood. But it was this one huge mistake that almost left him bankrupt.

Back in 2000, Big B witnessed a huge turnaround in his financial world because of Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited. The company was opened to produce films, and manage events. However, things took a toll in such a way that the actor was indebted with a loan as massive as 90 crores.

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan even mortgaged his bungalow Prateeksha to Sahara India Finance. The superstar had confessed it all in his blog back in 2010. He wrote, “Ten years ago in the year 2000, when the entire world was celebrating the new century, I was celebrating my disastrous fortune. There were no films, no money, no company, a million legal cases against and the tax authorities had put notice of recovery on my home.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati turned out to be a gamechanger for Big B. Recalling the same, he wrote, “An offer for television changed all that when I agreed to anchor ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ much against all the advice and resentment from friends, family and advisers. Taken to the United Kingdom at the Elstree Studios where ‘Millionaire’ was being recorded, I observed the elan and grace of the show and the immense production values that it incorporated.”

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of KBC ever since its run except for 3, that were taken over by Shah Rukh Khan.

