Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in quite a few movies together and fans loved this dynamic duo. When the Khudgarz actor released his biography titled Anything But Khamosh: The Shatrughan Sinha Biography by Bharathi S Pradhan, he made some shocking revelations against Big B.

Advertisement

Siha’s statements were quite shocking and made headlines for quite some time.

Advertisement

An excerpt of the biography read, “People say that Amitabh and I made a dynamic pair on screen but if he did not wish to work with me, if he felt that in Naseeb, Shaan, Dostana or Kaala Patthar Shatrughan Sinha bhari pad gaya (having Sinha around worked against him), it didn’t affect me. There were so many films that I dropped out of and returned the signing amount. There was a film called Patthar Ke Log – one of Prakash Mehra’s – written by Salim-Javed…so many films that I gave up without a backward glance because of Amitabh Bachchan.”

Explaining the situation, Shatrughan Sinha said, “The problem was the applause I was getting for my performances. Amitabh could see the response I was getting. That’s why he didn’t want me in some of his films.”

The Khudgarz actor wasn’t even invited to the wedding of Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Sinha lashed out at senior Bachchan and said, “Jab bulaaya nahin phir mithai kis baat ki? Amitabh had said those who had not been invited were not his friends in the first place. I won’t be put in second place and embarrass him by accepting the sweets. The least I expected was that either Amitabh or someone from the family would call me up before sending the sweets. When that was not done, why the mithai? Hema Malini was not invited, neither were Dharmendra and Ramesh Sippy. Half of the industry that has stood by the Bachchans through thick and thin. All of us are currently in second place as Amitabh is being guided by a misguided missile called Amar Singh.”

What are your thoughts on Shatrughan Sinha revealing Amitabh Bachchan’s insecurity for him? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: John Abraham Goes N*de With Just A Pillow & He’s Left Many Breathless; See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube