Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood industry. With immense success comes hefty cheques and with that comes a mind-blowing bank balance too. We all know that senior Bachchan is a huge fan of luxury cars so today we are going to talk about his car collection from Rolls Royce, Bentley To Porsche. Scroll down to read it.

Advertisement

Amitabh has been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than five decades. He has done some incredible work here including films like Piku, Pink and Badla to name a few.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan owns a huge collection of luxury cars. We often see him travelling in different cars, and what good is money for if you couldn’t spend on the luxury that you love in life. Isn’t it?

Let’s take a look at his car collection:

Rolls-Royce Phantom (12 Crores+)

I mean, look at this beauty. How can you not have this in your garage if you can afford it? Rolls-Royce cars have a crazy fan following across the globe and well, Amitabh has got it and he flaunts it.

Bentley – Continental GT (10 Crores+)

I mean, if you would ask me I would buy this car only by the looks of it. I wouldn’t even want to get into the technicalities as it’s so pretty. I can only imagine how amazing Amitabh Bachchan’s garage would be, no!

Range Rover (Sports, Land Rover & Evoque – Prized Between 70 Lakhs To 1 Crore +)

Almost all the A-listers in Bollywood have a Range Rover. It’s personally my favourite car and I would totally recommend it because of its luxurious exteriors and features. The Chehre actor has three cars of the brand including Range Rover Sports, Land Rover and Range Rover Evoque.

Audi (Q6, Q7 and A8L – All Prized Between 60 Lakhs To 2 Crore+)

Audi needs no introduction. It’s one of the best luxury car brands in the world and almost all Bollywood celebrities own some or the other model. Amitabh Bachchan owns Q6, Q7 and A8L prized between 60 lakhs to 2 crores plus.

BMW (Series 7, Series 5, M4 and x6 – All Prized Between 60 Lakhs To 2 Crores+)

Are you even rich if you don’t own a BMW? No kidding! You tell me, one millionaire or billionaire who doesn’t have a BMW in his garage, well, you can’t; I’m sure. Following the trend, Amitabh has Series 5, Series 5 and x6 that are all prized between 60 lakhs to 2 crores plus.

Porsche Cayenne (2 Crores+)

Porsche is an automobile brand from Germany and is known for its luxury, sedan and sports cars. Amitabh Bachchan owns a Porsche Cayenne which is worth more than 2 crores.

Toyota Land Cruiser (1 Crore+)

Yet again an impressive and strong car in his garage. I would love to tour Amitabh’s garage someday. He owns a Toyota Land Cruiser which is worth more than a crore. I mean, he could buy this car with just one cheque from Kaun Banega Crorepati. Hehe!

Mini Cooper (1 Crore+)

Mini Cooper total has the SASS to rule the world. Look at the size and then look at his features, you’ll be surprised to know that this is a ‘Chhota Packet Bada Dhamaka’. The Gulabo Sitabo actor owns this beauty which is worth more than a crore.

Tell us your favourite car from Amitabh Bachchan’s swanky car collection in the comments below.

Must Read: When Vivek Oberoi Had To Apologise For Sharing A Funny Meme Targetting Ex-Flame Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: “When Someone Makes Fun Of You, You Should Laugh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube