We all know that Rhea Chakraborty has had a tough year after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The arrest, the interrogation, and everything must have really taken a toll on her. Although that time, many names from the Bollywood industry had come ahead in her support, it looks like that has proven to be nothing but empty posturing.

The Jalebi actress had quiet plans of making a comeback with the upcoming film Chehre which is all set to release this year, but it looks like all her planning went in vain. The first poster of her new film entitled Chehre is out. It prominently features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, even Annu Kapoor and Bengali actor Dhritiman Chatterjee and Rhea is nowhere to be seen.

A source close to Rhea Chakraborty told Pinkvilla, “Not even in her wildest dream had she anticipated this snub. After all that she had gone through in 2020, she was somehow trying to piece together her life again…only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems.”

On being asked about how has Rhea Chakraborty taken this blow? The friend replies, “After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too.”

Now the question that everyone is asking is if at least Rhea’s role in the movie will be the same, or will that too be cut?

The most surprising part of this snub is director Rumi Jaffrey’s silence in the matter. Rumi is known to be a close friend of Rhea Chakraborty and had supported her at a time when the entertainment industry kept mum.

A source reveals, “Rumi Jaffrey had no say in the matter. He was not consulted about the date of release of Chehre. Or about Rhea going missing from the poster.”

We hope that Rhea Chakraborty gets her share of name and fame for Chehre, and she can make a comeback in Bollywood.

