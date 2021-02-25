Rajkummar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra together gave the world a beloved franchise with Munna Bhai, and the rest, as we know, is history. Chopra recently published his memoir Unscripted, and it is giving out a lot of unknown secrets from his filmography. While known for his storytelling and emotions, another thing Vidhu is known for is his ability to cost-cutting. In the recent excerpt that has made it to the Internet, the Shikara filmmaker has revealed interesting trivia about Munna Bhai MBBS, and you will be in a happy shock to read this. Scroll below to know everything you want to know about the same.

Advertisement

Munna Bhai MBBS released back in 2003; the film starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani and ensemble. The film has made a special place in the heart of the audience who vibed with Munna and Circuit’s chronicles. Vidhu Vinod has now revealed trivia about the film that we could have never observed. It has to do with the Munna and Chinky, aka Gracy Singh’s wedding sequence by the end of the film.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Hungama, the film, which was being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by then debutant director Rajkumar Hirani, was very limited on budgets. Vidhu was trying hard to curb the budget and set it up in a minimum cost. While on this a wedding scene between the two leads popped up, and the filmmaker-producer coined a master plan to save the money in erecting a wedding set. The team actually shot in a wedding, a real wedding. Yes, you read that right.

The reports state that Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the complete team of Munna Bhai MBBS including Sanjay Dutt and Gracy Singh went to a wedding congratulated the couple and waited there. They were waiting there until the reception was over, and the hall was empty for them to conduct their plan.

It was also said that the producer even decided to rent the wedding clothes for both Sanjay Dutt and Gracy Singh. The latter, though, wasn’t happy with the decision and approached Dutt, who spoke to Chopra. When Chopra didn’t agree, the Munna Bhai MBBS star decided to buy the wedding clothes for Gracy and him on his expense.

And that’s how the loving Munna Bhai MBBS wedding scene was shot!

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Asked To Go Back To India & Get Gang-Raped By Trolls In The US!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube