With the release calendar opening up for film releases in theatres, there are quite a few actors who would now be enjoying multiple films arriving at the big screen. One such actor is Sanjay Dutt who would be seeing a hat-trick of releases in quick time. Incidentally, he would be seen as the main antagonist in each of these three releases.

The films in question are Shamshera [25th June], KGF: Chapter 2 [16th July] and Prithviraj [5th November].

What makes it all the more special is the fact that the first of his releases, Shamshera, will also mark Sanjay Dutt’s 40 years in Bollywood. He started his career as a leading man in Rocky which had released on 7th May 1981. Now four decades and a few weeks after his launch, Sanjay Dutt is seeing a turnaround in his career as from being a hero, he is turning into a villain with his latest set of releases.

This is coincidental as well since these films were originally planned for 2020 releases but just like it happened with all other biggies, even these got pushed to 2021 due to pandemic. However, Sanjay Dutt is now set to make the most of it by striking big with these much awaited films which are some of the most awaited of the year.

Shamshera is a film with dacoity as a backdrop and features Sanjay Dutt opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Considering the fact that the film is directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame, one can well expect Sanjay Dutt to be back at his mean self after making a huge impression already in the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

KGF: Chapter 2 is anyways turning bigger and better and if the first look teaser of the film is anything to go by, Yash would have a mighty villain to take on in the form of Sanjay Dutt. It is pretty much going to be a battle of the equals, something that should make this sequel all the more exciting.

As for Prithviraj, it is a historic affair where Sanjay Dutt would be returning in a period affair all over again after Panipat. He was anyways the best part in the Ashutosh Gowarikar directed film and now with Akshay Kumar as the protagonist, with whom he last shared screen space in Blue (where they both were the leading men), it is indeed going to be the clash of the mighty.

The actor truly deserves good enough celebration to mark the occasion of his 40 years in Bollywood and Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2 and Prithviraj are just the right biggies to make it big.

