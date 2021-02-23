In almost every marriage, there is one annoying habit, either of the husband or the wife, that each of them have to deal with. Well, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are no exception. This couple often leaves fans in awe of them with their pictures and video on social media. But, recently, the star wife revealed that one annoying habit of her superstar husband which we are sure you all would be interested in knowing.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session on Monday, Mira revealed two unknown things about the Jersey actor that will make you feel that he is just like anyone of us. Keep scrolling further.

One of the fans asked Mira Rajput, who wins whenever there is an argument between her and Shahid Kapoor? Ask any married couple about this, and the answer would always be in favour of the wife.

Yes! You guessed it right. Mira Rajput is the one who always wins any argument. The fans asked, “U and Shahid!!who wins in arguments?” replying to this Mira said, “Me, who else?”

Another user asked her about an annoying habit of her husband that she adores. The users question read, “Shahid’s most annoying habit also one thing you love most abt him” To which Mira replied that Shahid makes a lot of typo error, thus making it difficult for her to understand what he is trying to say, but luckily over the period of time, she now has got the knack to understand it.

Mira Rajput’s reply read, “He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he’s saying, but I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him. I love everything about him.”

Awww! Now that is what being in love feels like, isn’t it? What do you have to say about this adorable couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

