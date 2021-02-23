Akshay Kumar has a long line-up of films, but the one in the headlines right now is his Sajid Nadiadwala produced Bachchan Pandey. While the film has been in the shooting stage for over a month now, the team has been shooting in Rajasthan. Amid that, recently, we saw Jacqueline Fernandez join the cast, and she even flew down to sets as she announced the same. Looks like the little birdies have laid their wings on the information about Fernandez’s involvement in the film, and they say she is a part of a flashback. Read on to know more about the same.

Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji and stars Kriti Sanon alongside Akshay in the lead role. The film is touted to be a masala entertainer, and Kumar’s look as the titular character has already raised the anticipation bar levels high. While on that, we have now got to know what Jacqueline is in the film for. The Housefull actor will be romancing Kumar in his young days.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar plays a gangster in the present day and has an intriguing back story. Bachchan Pandey will see him reminiscing the past in which he was a filmmaker and see him romancing Jacqueline Fernandez. A source close to the development said, “Jacquline is a part of flashback scenes in Bachchan Pandey, romancing Akshay’s character in his younger days. While Akshay plays a bearded gangster in the present scenes, paired alongside Kriti Sanon, an aspiring director, he romances Jacqueline in his moustache look in the flashback scenes.”

Talking about the schedule, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to shot for some emotional scenes and a song with Akshay Kumar. The Bachchan Pandey team is planning to wrap up the film by February end or March 1. “She will be shooting for some key scenes forming the emotional crust of the film, and a romantic song with Akshay in Jaisalmer. The shoot of Bachchan Pandey is expected to wrap up on Feb 28/March 1, followed by some patchwork in Mumbai,” the source added.

Bachchan Pandey is set to hit the big screens in Republic Day 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

