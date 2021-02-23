Ever since the success of Super 30 and War, Hrithik Roshan is back in the game like never before. He has some confirmed biggies in his kitty, while some are part of speculations. Amid all, the actor was even said to foray into digital space with a mini-series, but reportedly, the plan has been cancelled for now.

It was last year when it was learnt that Hrithik wants to make his OTT debut. He was waiting for content that would appeal to the global audience. After hearing such desire, reportedly Disney+Hotstar approached the War actor for Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager. Not just that, he was even said to be offered a sum as huge as 75 crores. Hrithik had liked the idea and he was even set to begin the shoot from this March.

Reportedly, it’s Hrithik Roshan’s unavailability for long schedules that has to be blamed. Yes, the 47-year-old actor has multiple projects lined up, he wasn’t able to give much of his time for OTT debut and henceforth, he decided to back out. As of now, the project stands cancelled that was supposed to be backed by Preity Zinta.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has two films- Fighter and Krrish 4. Fighter features Deepika Padukone in a female lead. The film is slated to release on 30th September 2022. He is also speculated to be part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Mahabharat.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s historical drama Jodhaa Akbar clocked in 13 years of its release on February 15. On a special occasion, Hrithik took to Instagram to share his memories of the film and how Ashutosh’s belief in him helped him deliver a good performance, in turn helping him become stronger. He penned an emotional note and shared that he was scared to take up such a difficult role and didn’t know if he could be convincing as the Mughal ruler Akbar. But it was the director’s faith that instilled confidence in him.

