Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He was well praised for his fabulous acting skills in Super 30, which is a biopic on Bihar’s mathematical wizard Anand Kumar. As per the recent media reports, Anand Kumar is now all set to produce an international version of his life story and Hrithik Roshan will again be seen as Anand in it. Read the article to know more.

If the report is true then it would be Hrithik’s much-awaited International debut. The actor’s international career could have kick-started 20 years ago as Tarsem Singh offered him a role in Shakespeare’s Hamlet in a desi avatar titled Aditya.

But unfortunately, Hrithik Roshan wasn’t keen on it and hence rejected it. In 2014 too, there was a rumour that the actor will soon be signing his first international movie when he met the Fast & Furious director Rob Cohen. But the rumour was later rubbished by the actor.

Now finally, as per a report by Spotboye, Hrithik Roshan will play Anand Kumar in the international version of Super 30. Meanwhile, we also informed you yesterday that Actor-director duo Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are again joining forces for an action thriller, but it is aerial action this time. The film is titled Fighter.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, “Sid had narrated this idea of making a big scale action thriller against the backdrop of “FIGHTER JETS” while shooting for War, and Hrithik had loved the basic premise back then. With free time in lockdown, Sid worked on developing it further and narrated it to Hrithik recently, who is all charged up to explore this space. If you were bowled over Hrithik’s presentation in War, be assured, it’s Hrithik in a never seen before larger than life avatar here in this aerial action thriller.”

Well, how excited are you to see Hrithik Roshan making his international debut? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

