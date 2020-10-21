The Fast & Furious saga has been with us for almost two decades now. With eight films in the core series and 9th one in the making, our heart thanks to the franchise for letting us know that we can fall in love with cars too. Now if the latest reports are to go by we are nearing the end of the series and there are just two more instalments (10 & 11) before we bid a goodbye to the Vin Diesel led franchise.

Yes, you read that right, Fast & Furious core series will end on the 11th instalment. Over the years the franchise has gone on to only break records after records, crowning itself the highest-grossing film in the Studio’s filmography. We are just two films (technically 3) away from a final goodbye, and we are already in tears.

As per Deadline, Justin Lin, who is right now working on Fast & Furious 9 has been approached to direct 10 and 11 too. The studio has chosen him to conclude the saga that has seen a run of almost 20 years. While the talks are on their initial stage, the studio plans to tell big stories in the last two parts.

The plot will concentrate on the lead of the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel. His character has had its journey and concluding it in the last film is very important. Vin will also be joined by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang as per the same report.

Apart from focusing on Vin Diesel, the report also suggests that the Fast & Furious 10 and 11 might see Gal Gadot’s Giselle, Han’s love interest return. It will be interesting how the makers revive her as we saw her die in past films. There is a high possibility that the 10th film will be split in two as Vin had earlier said that the 10th film would be the last in the franchise.

“For the fans, should ‘Fast 10’ parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come,” Vin Diesel said while talking to Total Films earlier this year.

