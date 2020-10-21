Ellen DeGeneres is finally getting back to the normal self. For long, the entertainment host was under the radar and the reasons weren’t favourable. She was accused of mean behaviour, pay cut amid the pandemic and ill-treatment by guests as well as employees. She ended up issuing an apology, and as they say, all’s well that ends well.

While Ellen has been trying to get back to people loving her again, it’s her new hairstyle that has grabbed attention. For the longest time, the US host had been donning a pixie cut. In the latest video, she has showcased a rather different side of herself. DeGeneres’ hair is all neatly slicked back in the new look. We won’t shy away from accepting that she looks different and super neat.

But the highlight also remains the fact that Ellen DeGeneres is reacting to Cardi B’s n*de picture in the video. For the unversed, the WAP singer accidentally ended up sharing her topless photo on Instagram. She also, later on, shared that she doesn’t care because she was a stripper earlier.

While Cardi B has deleted her Twitter due to the entire backlash on the estranged husband, Offset, Ellen DeGeneres is giving us some dose of entertainment. She says, “I want to talk about Cardi B. Um, last week some n*de pictures of her – I guess they were on the internet and then someone said that she leaked out her own n*des. I had a n*de picture that leaked as well. And since it’s out there already, I thought I’d show you my – here’s my nude pic..”

The frame then focuses on Ellen’s logo for her show that witnesses only a part of her face. Her eyes are focused upwards.

Check out DeGeneres’ hilarious reaction below:

Meanwhile, several fans came out in support of Cardi B when her explicit image got leaked. She was actually on the bed alongside Offset. While she was clicking some pictures of herself, she ended up sharing them on Instagram accidentally.

Soon after, several fans began sharing their topless image as a way to back their favourite. Unfortunately, a section of users even trolled Offset mercilessly, a result of which was Cardi deleting her Twitter.

