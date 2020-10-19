Cardi B SLAMS Fans For Mercilessly Trolling Offset: "Y'All Want To Call Yourself Fans, I Don't Give A F**k"

Cardi B and Offset are in the headlines ever since their divorce news has come out. The couple shocked everyone with their split. The rapper seems to be enjoying her singlehood and is in no mood to reconcile with ex-husband.

Recently, Offset surprised Cardi on her birthday with a unique birthday wish. In Fact, some friends of the couple revealed that Offset wants to get back with the rapper. But fans seem to not like this move and are slamming offset so much so that it has pissed Cardi.

According to reports in E! News Cardi B has gad enough. The 28-year-old rapper deleted her Twitter late on Saturday, Oct. 17 after claiming her fans and followers were harassing Offset. Before signing off the social media platform for good, she took to Instagram Live to address the internet haters.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother f—king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” Cardi B said in her now-expired video.

“I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f–king court clerk put it out there,” she continued, adding, “And because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it.”

Cardi B also commented on how people have been attacking the Migos member. “Then you guys want to be harassing this n—a. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n—a’s Twitter to harass him? That don’t make no f—g sense.”

The WAP rapper even discussed her personal choice to smoke after people criticized her decision to do so. “I smoke a cigarette… ‘Oh my God… You smoking a cigarette because of Offset, you’re stressed,'” she said of people’s comments. “Bro, when I was a stripper I used to smoke cigarettes every day. I been smoking cigarettes since I was 15. I started smoking cigarettes because I’m bored and I was drinking on my birthday. I’m not an avid smoker, I don’t really smoke so stop.”

Cardi B further explained to her fans, “Y’all want to call yourself fans, I don’t give a f–k. I’m tired of it. I do whatever the f–k I want to do. I love my fans, and I’m grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y’all really be acting like I be sleeping with y’all.”

Cardi pointed out that she has way more important things to be worried about. “Offset is not the only f–king problem that I deal with,” she confessed. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.”

Well, what do you think about Cardi B’s explanation?

