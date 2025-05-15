Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are two of the most prominent rap stars in the music industry. Both superstars have delivered some of the most banger hits, becoming true global icons in the true sense. The duo enjoys a massive fan base, chart-topping hits, and the massive paycheck that came with their success. But which of these two stars holds a bigger fortune? Let’s find out as we dissect the net worth of both superstars.

What is Cardi B’s net worth in 2025?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B is sitting on a serious fortune these days, with an estimated net worth of around $80 million. Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, she went viral on social media for her fun and dynamic personality. She eventually joined the cast of the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015, eventually leading to her full-time rap career.

She blew up in 2017 with Bodak Yellow and hasn’t slowed down since. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, snagged a Grammy and spawned hits like I Like It and WAP. Her music’s everywhere, with over 7 billion views on YouTube, 163 million Instagram followers, and more than 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

It goes without saying that she earned fat checks through her successful career. But music isn’t her only hustle. The Grammy-winning artist also locked in some major endorsement deals with Reebok, Pepsi, and Fashion Nova. She made headlines in 2022 as Playboy’s creative director, and she even pulled in $1 million for a 35-minute private performance at Art Basel in Miami. Plus, she and Offset dropped $5.5 million on a luxury mansion in Atlanta, which was later listed for $10 million in 2017.

What is Nicki Minaj’s net worth in 2025?

Then there is Nicki Minaj, who in 2025 boasts a net worth of $150 million, as retrieved via Celebrity Net Worth. The Trinidadian-born rapper started making waves in the late 2000s with her mixtapes before making her mainstream breakthrough with her debut studio album, Pink Friday, released back in 2010. Since then, she has consistently appeared on the charts and is regarded as one of the most significant hip-hop voices.

Nicki has maintained her reputation in the news over the years, not only because of her music but also because of her lucrative brand deals. She has collaborated with well-known brands like Roberto Cavalli, Pepsi, and MAC Cosmetics. She has also launched her own fragrance line, Pink Friday and Minajesty. Her resume was further enhanced by her time spent as an American Idol judge.

She has also made some significant real estate decisions. She spent $19.5 million on an opulent mansion spanning over 12,000 square feet in Hidden Hills, California, in 2022. With a career spanning over a decade, creative artistic sense, and countless accolades, Nicki’s fortune speaks for her successful career and stardom.

Who is richer, Cardi B or Nicki Minaj?

Well, it is pretty obvious, looking at the numbers that Nicki Minaj comes out on top in 2025 with a net worth that’s nearly double of Cardi’s. Her long career, savvy business moves, and consistent presence in the industry have made her one of the richest female rappers in history.

That said, Cardi’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Just a few years ago, in 2016, she was worth around $400 K. Fast forward to today, and she’s pushing $80 million. If she keeps moving at this pace, she could very well catch up to Nicki sooner than we think.

