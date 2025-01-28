Cardi B kicked off 2025 with quite the unexpected revelation — and a bold new body modification. On Monday, the rapper took to X, casually sharing the news: “Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭.”

The announcement was met with astonishment from many of her followers, some demanding evidence with comments like “photo or it didn’t happen” and “She better show [proof].”

Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 27, 2025

Cardi B’s Proof Shocked The Internet

Cardi, 32, who has never been the one to shy away, quickly posted a close-up shot of her newly adorned, heavily tattooed backside, daring anyone to doubt her. “Do I lie?” she cheekily asked along with the picture.

The response was a mix of surprise and humor, with one user joking, “What’s the reason behind it? Pun intended,” while another admitted, “I wasn’t even aware this was possible 🫠.”

There were also concerned fans who questioned how this might impact her young children: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and her 4-month-old baby, believed to be named Blossom or Bloom, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Offset.

Celebs & Bold Piercings

It wasn’t the first time a celebrity has made headlines for unusual piercings. Lizzo, Cardi’s collaborator on Rumors, also has her own nether region jewelry. In February 2022, Lizzo hosted a piercing party for her team, later admitting, “I have so many piercings right now. I never thought I’d be this girl!”

When asked about the details by a TMZ photographer, she responded with a laugh, “I can’t show you! I can’t show TMZ my p****!” Lizzo also lit up with excitement when asked about posing for Playboy, exclaiming, “Oh, my God — tell Cardi to call me! I love Playboy! Yeah, I’ll do it!”

Her enthusiasm came after Cardi B’s appointment as the brand’s first creative director in residence in December 2021.

