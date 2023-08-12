Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner lived a lavish life at his Playboy mansion with his women all around which he famously referred to them as Playboy Bunnies. The Playboy mansion always managed to raise eyebrows with their rumoured wild parties but according to a former butler one of the girlfriends of Hefner apparently hooked up with a staff member behind his back and this was a casual routine. Scroll down to know the details.

Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion was infamous for hosting wild parties and if gossip birdies are to be believed, several Hollywood A-listers used to regularly visit the mansion to have a gala time. Hefner passed away in September 2017 at the age of 91.

Circling back to the confessions of a former butler, as per Ladbible, Bryant Horowitz, who worked at the Playboy mansion from 1997 to 2016 as a part of the staff, spilled the beans on a podcast called Girls Next Level with host Holly Madison. The latter first claimed, “I heard one of the girlfriends was having an affair with one of the butlers and they had s*x on the tiger-skin couch.” To this, Horowitz while recalling his time at the mansion shared, ““Yes, that is true but I’m not naming any names.”

When asked if it was true that one of Hefner’s ‘girlfriends’ also had an affair with a security guard. To this, Horowitz replied, “That also is true. There have been instances of that going on but those people did not last 18 years.”

The former butler of the Playboy mansion also shared that staff at Hugh Hefner’s parties staff were completely forbidden from ‘fraternising’ with either residents or guests.

“There was a pretty stern don’t fraternise with the girls rule. That was the big rule, that you don’t fraternise with the guests,” said Horowitz, also explaining, “Sometimes if they had drinks they would be coming in [to the kitchen] and things like that but I would try to remain as professional as possible and keep my distance.”

Further spilling the details, the former butler of Hugh Hefner revealed, “There was one actress there that wanted to date me, and we did for a couple of months… but not a playmate. I was there for 18 years. If anything had happened, I wouldn’t have been there that long.”

