Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were, once upon a time, the most loved and talked about celebrity couples in Hollywood. Their ugly separation surprised the fans later, but they were once madly and deeply in love with each other. And today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Johnny and Amber walked the red carpet hand-in-hand and gave couple goals with their power dressing and chemistry, just like gin and tonic together! Scroll below to take a look.

This was in 2015 during the Toronto International Film Festival, which is one of the world’s biggest film festivals. This wasn’t the first time that the ex-couple walked hand-in-hand, but in the past, the duo never missed a single opportunity to give their fans love goals with their public appearances.

Now talking about the 2015 appearance of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the ex-couple looked sharp and well-dressed as usual. While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor looked dapper in a grey tuxedo, Amber donned a black figure-hugging dress.

Johnny wore a grey coloured tuxedo that he paired with a red shirt and his signature layered jewellery and sported a clean look. He looked handsome in a French beard and completed the look with a sleek hairstyle.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, looked s*xy in a black dress that came with a sweetheart neckline, and she completed the look with red lips and soft blonde waves. The Aquaman actress accessorised the look with aesthetic gold jewellery and looked pretty as a flower in it.

Take a look at their picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 (@amber_heard_sexy)

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp and Amber redefining power dressing back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

