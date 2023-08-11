Marvel movies are usually free of curses and are always rated PG-13 for the sake of their audiences. However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 became the first movie from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to include the word F*ck and it all happened because of its director James Gunn. The acclaimed director recently took to social media to answer a thread revealing that he was the first one to drop the F-bomb in MCU which was uttered by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Scroll down to know the details.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released in May 2023 and apart from Chris Pratt, it starred Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn and Karen Gillan. The film easily managed to surpass $700 million at the box-office globally.

Circling back to James Gunn’s interesting revelation, as per Cinema Blend, the filmmaker shared how he made Marvel agree to drop an F-bomb in their movie. When a fan on social media asked Gunn if he was surprised Marvel didn’t give Samuel L Jackson the first MCU f-bomb, Gunn spilled the beans that it was his own initiative that led to the scene. “Marvel didn’t give anyone the first f**k. I took it,” said Gunn adding, “If they had pushed back, I would have fought it tooth and nail, but they were cool and did not.”

It was Chris Pratt who finally got to utter the F-word in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 when Nebula fails to figure out how to open a car door. Pratt’s Star Lord character then screams at her: “Open the f**king door.”

James Gunn, who is also the co-CEO of DCEU, further explained in the threads that no retakes happened saying, “He only said it once.” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 recently landed on Disney+ and it is probably going to be the last film in the franchise to do so.

Gunn has also been in the news with him being busy with Superman: Legacy. The movie is reportedly scheduled to hit the theatres in July 2025.

