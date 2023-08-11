DC fans have got furious over the confusion whether Wonder Woman 3 is happening or not. This comes after Gal Gadot in a recent interview claimed that she had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran claiming that she was in good hands and that they were going to develop Wonder Woman 3 together. However, a new report has claimed that nothing of that sort is happening which has led to quite a chaos on the Internet. Scroll down to know the scoop.

For the unversed, Gal Gadot first appeared as Wonder Woman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice which minted over $873M world wide. Gadot then again took on the superhero role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and also had a cameo recently in The Flash. She also has her own two stand alone Wonder Woman movies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the controversy, as per Deadline, Wonder Woman 3 is not being developed and apparently no such meeting happened which is shockingly contradicting to Gal Gadot’s earlier claims. “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell,” said Gadot. In a different interview, the actress shared, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.” Contrary to this, sources have confirmed that there are no active plans to work on Wonder Woman 3.

Take a look:

We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

James Gunn and Peter Safran had earlier shelved the plans of Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins’ plans for part three. And, also there has been no plan for the new part under the new DC leadership.

Gunn in December tweeted, “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Social media users were quick to react to the news as one stated, “So James Gunn fired Henry Cavill because he was “too old” to play Superman, lied about Ben Affleck directing for the DCU, lied to Gal Gadot about her role as Wonder Woman, kept his Peacemaker crew, butchered The Flash and hired all his friends from Marvel. Wow, what a legacy.”

Another person said, “The current DCU leadership has done a poor job with Henry Cavill’s Superman exit, Ben Affleck’s directing denial, the last second changes to Flash and now Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman debacle.” One user shared, “I want to see them all in new movies. Some of us waited a long time for a big screen Wonder Woman, especially. Gal deserves proper closure on her arc.”

The next one tweeted, “I really love Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. I can’t see anyone else as the character. And I want to believe James Gunn is gonna do something great with DC….but…to keep Gal Gadot while Henry was given the run around just doesn’t sit right with me.”

One user concluded, “So Henry Cavill was never hired. Ben Affleck is directing a movie for us. Gal Gadot was never promised Wonder Woman 3. And what else is left ? Gunn is an absolute pathetic liar and worst human being.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Heart Of Stone Star Gal Gadot Isn’t A Fan Of Fast & Furious Team Going Bonkers With Expensive Car Stunts: “It Was Like You Do With A Matchbox… It’s Crazy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News