Taylor Swift recently wrapped up the first US leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour and with this she might achieve what other global stars have not been able to touch. With her latest concert ticket sales earning, Taylor Swift’s tour might soon become the first tour to gross $1 billion in ticket sales. If reports are to be believed, the ticket revenue will surpass the 10-figure mark, hitting $1.5 billion. Scroll down to know the details.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts have been such a rage that apart from the Swifties, Hollywood stars too flocked to enjoy the singer’s live performances. Selena Gomez, Laura Dern, Channing Tatum, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Stone, Taylor Lautner, and Adam Scott were some of the stars who were clicked at the concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of ticket sales, as per Fortune, additional ticket sales of the Eras Tour will soon go on sale for recently announced North American shows which will bring a total to 140-plus dates over 20 months. It is also possible that Taylor Swift might add more dates in order to earn more in ticket revenue. With Taylor’s Eras Tour soon approaching the 1 billion mark, she will soon become the record-holder after surpassing Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour which grossed a massive $939 million after concluding in June 2023. According to reports, the average ticket for the Eras Tour costs $253.56.

We must also tell you that Taylor Swift has sold over $600 million in gross ticket sales in the US alone over 53 shows. With her new record, Taylor Swift will become the first artist to cross the billion mark. However, do you know who are the top five musicians with the highest record sales?

After Sir Elton John, as mentioned above, British crooner Ed Sheeran stands second with gross ticket sales of $776 million with his Divide Tour. Next in the line is U2 with $736 million with their U2 360 Degrees Tour.

Chris Martin’s Coldplay stands big in the next spot with a whopping $617.8 million in gross ticket sales with 107 shows of Music of the Spheres World Tour. Harry Styles, who recently concluded his Love On Tour, raked in a massive $617.3 million in gross ticket sales with 169 shows.

Taylor Swift has become one of the richest self-made women, with her net worth estimated to be around $740 million.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Johnny Depp Once Earned $10 Million Even After Suffering A Pay Cut When He Reunited With Pirates Of The Caribbean Director For A Film That Lost Close To $200 Million

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News