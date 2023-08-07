Ed Sheeran stopped a gig over the weekend (05-06.08.23) to help a couple announce the gender of their unborn baby.

The 32-year-old pop star was performing at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday (05.08.23) when he spotted the parents-to-be in the audience holding up a sign asking him to help them announce their big news – and he stopped his song ‘Perfect’ and asked them to hand over the envelope which contained the gender reveal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran told the audience: “I will go back to singing ‘Perfect’, but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Ed Sheeran was seen tearing open the envelope and telling the stadium: “It’s a girl!”

The reveal prompted huge cheers from the audience and the delighted couple were seen embracing as they celebrated. Ed Sheeran then went on to tell them: “Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it’s very awesome. It’s very awesome,” before resuming his set.

The singer is dad to two girls – Lyra Antartica and Jupiter – with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran previously admitted his life totally changed when he became a dad and he is now healthier and happier.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden‘, he explained his days are now much more structured. He said: “I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I’m getting up at four. It just feels like what life was meant to be. It’s great.

“I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’m exercising every day … I’m spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It’s good.”

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Recalled Getting A Drunk Text From Chris Evans At 5 Am & Their Hilarious Conversation Led Fans Say “He Was Definitely Lifting…” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News