The reportage around Johnny Depp has been always wild, and his next moves to prove them wrong have been even wilder. The actor, who has been associated to controversies for the major part of the past couple of years, is finally bouncing back to being an actor, and reshaping his career. Alongside his personal life, the actor, who has been associated with some of the biggest IP roles, has always been in the discussion for his paychecks. Over the years, they have only gotten heftier. To an extent that, did you know he ended up earning $10 Million even after suffering a pay cut?

If you are unaware, Johnny has been associated to some of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema. He was, of course, the Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean; he even played Edward Scissorhands, and of course, the most controversial of them all, Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid all of this starry and glitzy lineup, his filmography even has some smaller movies that he has done and also garnered much appreciation for. One of these is his reunion with Pirates Of The Caribbean Director Gore Verbinski for The Lone Ranger in 2013. The actor decided to do the movie even when it meant a salary cut for him. But still went home with a hefty paycheck. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Johnny Depp, who plays Tonto, a Native American companion to Armie Hammer’s titular part, decided to do The Lone Ranger even when he had to face a pay cut. The proposed budget of the movie was $250 Million, due to which Disney almost pulled the plug. But Depp then decided to suffer a pay cut facing approximately a $20 Million reduction.

Even after all that calculation, Johnny Depp still took $10 million home. However, The Lone Ranger managed to only earn $260 Million worldwide, making Disney suffer a $190 Million loss. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kanye West Gets Hot & Heavy With His Wife Bianca Censori Who Leaves Very Little To Imagination Wearing A Sheer N*pple Exposing Bodysuit, Netizens Say – “Kim Kardashian Somewhere Crying Her Make Up Off”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News