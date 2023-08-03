The SAG-AFTRA strike participants have a new concern amid their troubles as a new report has suggested that Disney apparently scanned the faces and the bodies of all the background actors working on their show WandaVision with an intention of creating digital replicas. It is also reported that none of the background actors gave their permission for the same and were also not paid. They are also not aware of when and how their replicas will be used. Scroll down to know

Social media users were quick to react to the news as many slammed Disney for scanning the background actors without their permission. According to reports, the background actors were caught off guard adding that they didn’t have much of a choice.

According to the website NPR, a background actor Alexandria Rubalcaba revealed that she was told by the production crew to report to a tractor-trailer along with other background actors. They were one by one, they were asked to step in front of a series of cameras on metal rigs behind glass. While recalling the moment, Rubalcaba shared they told, “Have your hands out. Have your hands in. Look this way. Look that way. Let us see your scared face. Let us see your surprised face.” She added, “What if I don’t want to be on MarioVision, or SarahVision?” adding that she did not give the WandaVision makers to create her digital replica.

“I fear that AI is eventually going to weed out background actors. They won’t have any use for us anymore,” said Alexandria Rubalcaba, who earns $187 a day as a background actor, as per the SAG-AFTRA union.

Social media users were quick to react to the news as one said, “So on a show about doing things to people without their consent to fulfill your own needs, Disney did stuff to people without their consent to fulfill their own needs.” Another posted, “Disney would like to remind you that reproducing any of their IP without their consent is a crime.”

The next one shared, “Such a meta plot twist by Disney. Unfathomably based.” Another chimed oin, “F**king scummy and so invasive. If a government did that to its citizens we’d rightly call it totalitarianism. Fully behind the strikes.”

One user added, “That doesn’t sound legal to me. Especially if they didn’t consent.” A person shared, “And y’all thought Black Mirror was just entertainment and not actually predictive programming.” Another added, “They probably signed their entire soul away without knowing it.”

The next one said, “That’s wild, black mirror is too accurate.” A person wrote, “These are mega corporations run by the richest people in the industry. How shameless and greedy you have to be to not just withhold payment but use and actively deceive your lowest wage workers!”

And, one concluded, “Yikes. This is absolutely terrible and terrifying. The Strike is going to last a while I think….

