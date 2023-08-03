BLACKPINK is one of the leading South Korean bands, which is now leading every headline nowadays for something or the other. The band consists of four stunning and talented singers as well as dancers and rappers, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. While they are ruling over millions of people’s hearts worldwide, did you know Lisa gets lower payments than other band members?

BLACKPINK is managed by YG Entertainment. Now that their contract is about to expire, reports regarding their band and the management label are surfacing all over the media. After knowing about Lisa’s pay parity in compared to other band members, here’s how the netizens have been reacting. Scroll ahead to read further.

Now reports are rife, as stated in the YouTube video shared by KKrushKpop, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is getting lower pay compared to her fellow members, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, by YG Entertainment amid their ongoing viral speculations about contract renewal with their agency. However, the rumour has not been confirmed by YG Entertainment.

Back in 2017, another K-pop idol Sorn from CLC, had expressed disappointment about non-Korean idols being treated differently regarding royalties and that Lisa was also being treated the same way. And while these go viral, contract renewal discussions are still going on among the members and the investors to secure their careers.

Check out the video here:

Now fans have been reacting to the video. One wrote, “What but Lisa is the best performer in BP!?! That is a shame cause she always does a great job.”

Another one commented, “I so hope that Lisa is not being done dirty like that. That is so wrong of the agency that non Korean idols are paid more. I feel for Lisa so much and this is not ok. We need to support Lisa and make sure she is getting what she deserves.”

“It’s so unfair and Koreans are so racist like she is so popular and talented and important to yg like after her rumour about leaving yg yg stock went down by 9%,” a fan penned.

Another one commented, “If it’s true i will be so mad… she’s the only one that looks like she actually enjoys the stage.”

What are your thoughts about BLACKPINK’s Lisa getting a lower paycheque?

