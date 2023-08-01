BLACKPINK’s youngest one Lisa has been in the headlines ever since the discussions about her contract renewal began. The K-Pop star is among the leading South Korean idols who enjoy a massive fan following. Amid the band’s history-making journey, the girl group was also the biggest highlight at Coachella 2023 and even became the first K-Pop group to headline the music festival. While it must have been a proud moment for the group, Lisa recently revealed that she kept crying after stepping down the stage.

Popular K-Pop band BLACKPINK is scripting history with its songs with every passing day. The band, which consists of its four members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose, recently became the first K-Pop group to hit 2.1 billion views with its track DDU-DU DDU-DU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently got candid about her experience of performing at Coachella 2023 and revealed how it was different from that in 2019. For the unversed, the group became the first K-Pop band to perform at the music festival in 2019. During her interview with W Korea, the 26-year-old revealed how it was an emotional moment for her when she stepped down the stage.

She said, “…things are different, and I know how audiences would react as I go up to the stage. I was even honored as the headliner of 2023.” Lisa continued, “When I came down the stage, I kept crying. When I think about it, I had been feeling a good pressure before standing on the stage.”

Lisa further revealed that watching other artists at the music festival inspired her to try a few other things for her next performances. She added how the festival was a “turning point” in her life as it played a huge part in boosting her confidence. It also made her realise how she could enjoy the promotional cycle of a K-Pop star. The singer said, “Before Coachella, I pondered how to enjoy the cycle of comeback, song release, practice, and next comeback.”

Lisa is currently living the time of her life with immense fame. Apart from her thriving singing career, the Thai rapper is also the global ambassador of various luxury brands, including CELINE and Bulgari.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: OG Avengers Iron Man, Captain America & Co Personify Each Of The 6 Infinity Stones? This Crazy Fan Theory Will Not Only Blow You Away But Will Make You Emotional Too! Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News