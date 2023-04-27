BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her debut as a solo artist with her album ‘Me’, which broke all records and created history all over the media and streaming platforms. The K-pop artist has attained another success with her album and created a new history by surpassing BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and others. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Jisoo became an overnight sensation and attained massive success after her performance in the K-drama series Snowdrop. Her chemistry with Jung Hae-in was one of the highlights of the show.

Now, Jisoo has set a new record by becoming the top K-pop soloist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify and that too within a very short time span. Since the creation of her official profile on the platform till now, within 22 days, Jisoo is the fastest K-pop soloist to cross 14 million and more listeners. She has surpassed BLACKPINK’s Lisa who reached that goal in 26 days, followed by Jungkook (148 days), Jimin (349 days), as well as other K-pop bands Fifty Fifty (140 days) and NewJeans (165 days).

Check it out as shared on Twitter:

#JISOO now surpasses Jimin to become the K-Pop soloist with the highest monthly listeners curently on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/4u58RrCuWA — Jisoo Spotify (@JSonspotify) April 24, 2023

Apart from that, Jisoo’s debut album ‘Me’ has also made her the first K-pop female soloist to surpass 100 million streams on the streaming platform. Not only that, the lead song ‘Flowers‘ has been doing commercially well as it peaked at number two on the Billboard Global 200 and the Circle Digital Chart. It also hit another jackpot by becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the Canadian Hot 100, the NZ Singles Chart, and the UK Singles Chart.

Well, this rate of success for Jisoo is surely a happy moment for the whole BLACKPINK team as well. Her popularity as a member of the K-pop band and being an actress worked like magic in creating such history with her debut album. What say? Let us know your thoughts about it!

