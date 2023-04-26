Miley Cyrus is one of the popular pop icons in Hollywood who might have been going through turmoil in her personal life ever since she parted ways from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but she is doing great on her professional front. After years, she dropped her music album ‘Flowers’, and it became a chartbuster HIT. It still gets streamed on Spotify and creates history every other day on Billboard. Now, another new set of songs is doing rounds on social media under another name, and fans think Miley dropped a new album secretly.

Fans are wondering whether Miley dropped a new album on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music under her alter-ego’s name. Now, keep scrolling to know the truth!

An album is released with the name “Down with Me,” under Clara Pierce’s name and somehow, the voice of the artist sounds quite similar to Miley Cyrus. And the 12 track album consists of songs with titles like “I Don’t Wanna Tell You Lies,” “Hands of Time,” “Can’t Live Forever,” “Not My Vibe” and “Right Hand Man”, which are thought to be unreleased songs by Miley. Now, social media is buzzing with netizens’ reactions and curiosity towards ‘Who is Clara Pierce?’

One of the fans took to Twitter and wrote, “I really need Miley Cyrus to explain why there is an entire album on Spotify called Down with Me under the artist name Clara Pierce that was released on the same day as Endless Summer Vacation that is oh so clearly her voice.”

While another tweet was found, as mentioned, “I need you to explain Clara Pierce ma’am.”

The breakup songs of the album even hinted at Miley Cyrus’ separation from Liam Hemsworth. However, there’s a separate fanbase who tried to figure out the truth behind all of these. And one such fan theory revealed that it could be another AI-generated work, just like it happened with Drake and The Weeknd. Well, Clara Pierce’s music has already been removed from the streaming services.

What are your thoughts about it? Do you think it’s Miley Cyrus’ alter-ego or just some AI-generated work? Let us know.

