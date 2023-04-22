Drake and Kanye West have been long-time collaborators and have had a love/hate relationship throughout their careers. Both singers have their feuds after showing mutual respect. The bad blood between the two hip-hop superstars goes back over ten years and involves a slew of ancillary figures. While there has been no update on when both of them will collaborate again and break the chartbusters with their hut number, read on to find out more about it.

“And that’s around the time/That your idols become your rivals/You make friends with Mike/But got to A.I. him for your survival,” Drake once rapped in his song, Thank Me Now, which is a fitting summary of his relationship with Kanye West. However, what if we say they are back together and have sung RRR’s hit banger, Naatu Naatu? Sounds like a shock? Read on to find out!

A video posted by an Instagram meme account, “mememandir”, shows Drake and Kanye singing together. With the help of AI-Generated voice, they sing RRR’s hit dance number, Naatu Naatu, which would question, is that for real!!! In the video, Drake is seen dancing to his song, Hotline Bling. At the same time, the video of Kanye is from his concert. The video is going viral on social media as many of them are dropping hilarious comments.

Watch the video of Drake and Kanye singing RRR’s Naatu Naatu song!

So far, the video has reached over 541k views and has over 57k likes. Watch the video below.

Reacting to the video, a user called them “Kanhaiya Bisht and Dhruv”, while another said, “Eminem’s been real quiet since this collab dropped”

A user also asked for the full version of the song saying, “Kya sunliya 😭😭 full version kaha sunne milega?” Another also said, ‘we want why this koleveri by weeknd”

Taking a dig at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, a user commented, “With that focus, Kanye was able to regain his reputation and Kim Kardashian back”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

