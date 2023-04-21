The Kardashian-Jenner sisters fight like enemies but fiercely support each other when it comes to having one another’s backs. Well, that’s how sibling relationships work. Khloe Kardashian had an awful breakup with Tristan Thompson, and it affected her entire family. It is not a secret that Kim Kardashian is not a fan of her sister’s ex, and once wanted to spit on him for blocking her on social media. Read to know what really happened.

For the unversed, in 2017, Khloe was pregnant with Tristan’s child. It was then that the news broke that the basketball player had been cheating on his partner with various women. The reality star gave birth to her daughter and named her True, inspired by the events in her personal life and chose to remain in a relationship with Tristan. However, they called it quit in 2019 and, since then, have been in an off-and-on relationship. Currently, they are not involved romantically but are raising their kids together.

In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashian in 2018, Kim Kardashian was about to unfollow Tristan Thompson on social media. But, before she could do it, she realised that she had been blocked by the player. In a reel shared by an Instagram page called Kardashianreel, Kim said, “It’s gonna be a rule, I’m not following any boyfriend or anything because it’s so awkward when I have to unfollow. You have to practically be married at this point. That’s my rule.” Kourtney Kardashian was sitting next to her, and she agreed. Seconds later, she realised what Tristan had done and said, “He blocked me. What a f*cking loser!”

She immediately called Khloe Kardashian and said, “He blocked me on Instagram. Like how old are you?” While the sisters discussed how immature it was of Tristan Thompson to block someone, Kim Kardashian said that the game was on. “It just means when I see him, I’m going to, like, spit on him.”

Well, it all probably happened because Kim commented on Khloe’s ‘messy relationship’ when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, and Tristan did not like what she said. While the sisters had concluded that Kim and Tristan couldn’t co-exist, they have been doing just that since he and Khloe are raising their kids, True and a son.

