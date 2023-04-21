Gigi Hadid and her younger sister Bella Hadid are among the world’s most potent sibling duos and successful models. They are the daughter of the veteran model Yolanda Hadid and are really renowned among their fans globally. Gigi recently came to India for the first time to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and wore a beautiful saree breaking the internet. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Bella and Gigi bared it all for an international magazine shoot as they hugged each other n*ked, making their fans gaga over them. Scroll below to take a look.

Advertisement

Gigi and Bella are super popular on social media, with over 78 million and 58 million followers on Instagram. The two sisters share a close bond with each other and often cheer loudly for one another on the photo-sharing platform.

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid bared it all for British Vogue back in 2018, and it caused quite a stir on social media. While netizens were uncomfortable, the two sisters looked unbothered and didn’t comment on their n*de photoshoot.

Talking about the photo, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid posed n*ked while hugging each other, donning a wet-hair look. The models stared into the camera sending the netizens into a sweet coma.

Take a look at the picture below:

That bold photoshoot sets out a loud body-positivity message to the fans.

Bella Hadid recently came in Ariana Grande’s support after she put out a message on her current body, and the two sisters never miss an opportunity to give body goals to their fans.

What are your thoughts on Bella and Gigi Hadid’s n*ked Vogue photoshoot? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Coachella Partner Irina Shayk Dons A Black Bikini To Seduce The Internet With Her Hotness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News