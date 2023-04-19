Ariana Grande is one of the most popular singers worldwide and her talents are not only limited to singing only. She has tapped into the world of acting as well. The singer won hearts with her video on body shaming a few days ago and she has done it again with her take on gender-exclusive makeup. S*xism, body shaming and everything is being addressed publically by the celebs which give courage and confidence to the common people. Scroll below to find out what Ariana has to say about it.

A few days ago she shared a clip on TikTok where she addressed the ‘concerns’ of several people regarding her physical health. Grande had been dealing with anxiety problems after the 2017 bombing case at her concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ariana Grande is not only an accomplished singer but also a successful entrepreneur. She owns the makeup line, R.E.M Beauty. On Monday Ariana took to YouTube to promote her makeup line, it was an interactive session where she answered fan queries. In that, she broke societal constructs and won hearts all over again. The snippet of her video is going viral on Twitter and has been shared by Buzzing Pop.

A fan reportedly asked Ariana Grande what kind of makeup products should men use, to which, Ariana gave the most appropriate answer encouraging people to break the glass ceilings. She said, “[You should wear] all makeup, any makeup, makeup is not gender exclusive, nothing is. What is the binary?” She continued, “All makeup, any makeup, R.E.M Beauty. Everything you want to wear you should wear, it doesn’t matter. F**k the binary.” Grande has always advocated for the queer community and she even spoke about her favourite drag queens from the time when she was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in season 15.

She said, “I love Sasha Colby, I love Salina EsTitties, I love Marcia Marcia Marcia – that’s my soul sister. Anetra is fantastic, EsTitties I have known for such a long time, I am so happy and proud of her. Those are my girls.” Fans are lauding her stance as one said, “she practice what she preaches unlike other celebs.”

Another fan tweeted, “and this is why we love ariana grande,” followed by, “Queen Behavior’ love you ari…” One of the netizens wrote, “helping us end these gender sterotypes, queen” and “LEGEND”. Another wrote, “that’s mother right here.”

"Makeup is not gender exclusive, nothing is. What is the binary? All makeup, any makeup, ‘R.E.M Beauty’. Everything you want to wear you should wear, it doesn’t matter. F**k the binary.” — Ariana Grande shutting down discourse that makeup is gender exclusive pic.twitter.com/QSrxwh1vW1 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 19, 2023

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: James Gunn Called Out For Being Insecure & Stealing Zack Snyder’s Thunder With His ‘Superman: Legacy’ Announcement Right Around The Russo Brothers’ Podcast Release: “Can’t You Be Better?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News