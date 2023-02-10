Reality show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is bringing back 90-minute episodes upon its return on March 10. The show shared the official announcement on Thursday via Instagram, reports ‘Variety’.

Currently in its 15th season, MTV began airing the new installment with its new hour-long weekly episodes on January 6, drawing much criticism from fans online.

This round’s cast of competition featured the largest class in the show’s 14-year history with 16 queens, including Jax, Salina Estitties, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Luxx Noir London, Sasha Colby, Loosey LaDuca, Anetra, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Robin Fierce, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Amethyst, TikTok famous sibling duo Sugar and Spice, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, and Princess Poppy.

Adding more abour the RuPaul’s Drag Race show, they all face off against each other in categories of fashion, acting, comedy and more in hopes of winning $200,000 (the largest cash prize ever offered on the series) and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Despite the change in format, the season opened to its highest ratings in six years with a .63 among the key 18-49 demographic after switching over to MTV, per Deadline.

A similar spike in ratings took place the last time the show switched networks from Logo to VH1. Season 9, the first installment to air on VH1, premiered to a .66 rating.

Among the highlights, RuPaul’s Drag Race so far includes the noteworthy confrontation between Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sasha, Luxx Noir London, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Babydoll Foxx, and Malaysia as well as a lip sync battle between Sugar and Spice to Pat Benatar’s ‘You Better Run.’

