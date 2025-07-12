Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, is approaching the end of its theatrical run. After starting the journey with a solid opening, the film witnessed bigger drops than expected, and now, it is heading towards the closure at the worldwide box office. It had a chance of becoming Dhanush’s top grosser globally, but now, the target is out of reach. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 22!

In the pre-release stage, the crime drama generated a good buzz around itself, which helped it garner a career-best opening for Dhanush. Further, with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the film performed well during the first week. In the second week, it started losing momentum and eventually, raked in an underwhelming total in India and globally.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the worldwide box office in 22 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Kuberaa has earned 88 crore net at the Indian box office in 22 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 103.84 crores. Overseas, it did a business of 31.4 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 135.24 crore gross.

From here, the film won’t cover much distance and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 138 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 88 crores

India gross – 103.84 crores

Overseas gross – 31.4 crores

Worldwide gross – 135.24 crores

Raayan is out of reach!

Kuberaa had the potential to become Dhanush’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. However, it won’t be able to achieve that feat now. Currently, Raayan is Dhanush’s top grosser with a collection of 155.92 crore gross. The difference between the two films is 20.68 crores, which is impossible to cover. So, the latest release will end its run as the actor’s second highest-grosser.

More about the film

The crime drama is directed by Sekhar Kammula, and produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Ajay Kaikala. It was theatrically released on June 20, 2025. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

