Scarlett Johansson is loved by Indian fans for her Black Widow avatar. But currently, she’s making noise over the sci-fi action thriller, Jurassic World Rebirth. It has emerged as a box office success here. Scroll below for day 8 collection!

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office India Collection

There are ample options in Indian languages, but Gareth Edwards’ directorial is stealing everyone’s thunder. On day 8, Jurassic World Rebirth earned 3.15 crore in India, witnessing a slight dip of 12.5% compared to 3.6 crores earned on Thursday.

The overall net collection concludes at 58.15 crore net after 8 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 68.61 crores. It is officially a success at the Indian box office!

Take a look at the box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 55 crores

Day 8: 3.15 crores

Total: 58.15 crores

Jurassic World Rebirth is the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in India

The fourth film of Jurassic World had previously surpassed Thunderbolts* (3D) to become the #4 Hollywood grosser of 2025 in India. It is now only 5 crores away from surpassing Final Destination Bloodlines and stealing the 3rd spot. Post that, beating Brad Pitt‘s F1 will be a cakewalk. It currently only needs a 7% jump.

It is also to be noted that James Gunn’s Superman has made a smashing entry in the Indian market. The battle is getting intense, and it will be exciting to see who eventually emerges victorious.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 107.90 crores* F1: 63.23 crores Final Destination Bloodlines: 63.15 crores Jurassic World Rebirth: 58.15 crores* Thunderbolts* (3D): 23.92 crores

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary (8 days)

India net: 58.15 crores *

* India gross: 68.61 crores

Verdict: Success

Worldwide: 3151 crores ($367.11 million)

