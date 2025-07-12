Jurassic World Rebirth roared at the box office on its opening weekend last weekend. It crossed the $300 million milestone on its first weekend only and is now on track to hit $200 million domestically. However, it is feeling the impact of Superman, too, and earned a record low Thursday in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Johansson’s movie earned her a new career milestone, making the actress the top-grossing Hollywood star worldwide. It also recorded the biggest opening weekend in Scarlett’s career, which is not an MCU movie. It is climbing the 2025 grosser list as well, and this weekend, it is expected to cross the $400 million mark and beat MCU’s Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman.

Set to cross the $200 million milestone domestically

Jurassic World Rebirth is performing strongly at the box office, but looks shaky with the release of Superman. The movie collected $7.5 million on its second Thursday, a drop of -70.3% from last week. It is one of the lowest non-opening Thursdays in the franchise. The movie has hit the $192.1 million cume in North America and is set to cross the $200 million milestone during the second three-day weekend.

On track to beat Thunderbolts* at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Scarlett Johansson’s new Jurassic World movie collected $175.0 million on its five-day opening weekend overseas and $92.01 million during its three-day opening weekend in North America. Adding the overseas gross to the $192.11 million domestic cume, the sci-fi flick collected $367.1 million worldwide after less than 15 days.

Jurassic World Rebirth is the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, just behind Thunderbolts*. For the unversed, Scarlett was initially credited as an executive producer on The New Avengers, but she reportedly asked her credit to be removed as she was not involved in the movie. Thunderbolts* collected $382.02 million worldwide. Jonathan Bailey’s movie needs less than $20 million away from surpassing the MCU flick as the 6th highest-grossing film of the year.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 worldwide

Lilo & Stitch – $977.65 million A Minecraft Movie – $955.15 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $579.38 million How to Train Your Dragon – $527.89 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.10 million Thunderbolts* – $382.02 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $367.12 million Sinners – $365.78 million F1 – $311.69 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $284.96 million

Jurassic World Rebirth, released on July 2, has the potential to beat Captain America: Brave New World’s $415.1 million global debut during this second weekend.

Box Office Summary

North America – $192.1 million

International – $175.0 million

Worldwide – $367.1 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office: Kicks Off With $20M+ In Previews, Highest Ever For James Gunn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News