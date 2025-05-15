Final Destination Bloodlines Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Tony Todd, Brec Bassinger, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, and others.

Director: Zach Lipovsky, and Adam B. Stein

What’s Good: The kill sequences are just as amazing as ever, and the opening must be one of the best in the series.

What’s Bad: Most characters are empty shells waiting to be killed, but that is expected for a film with characters in line only to get killed.

Loo Break: The film is lean and mean, so there aren’t many spaces to take a break.

Watch or Not?: If you loved past installments, then this is a must-watch, and if you are a newcomer, then it is still pretty cool.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 110 Minutes.

User Rating:

Opening:

The 1990s were a true gold mine for horror franchises, as it seemed like every year producers were creating a new one, with a new killer, ghost, or demon to make the protagonists’ lives a living hell. However, one franchise managed to stand out from all others by giving Death itself the role of the main villain; invisible, formless, and yet absolutely terrifying. The Final Destination franchise was born, and even though it has been asleep for a decade, Death is back, and it hasn’t lost its touch on the big screen.

Final Destination Bloodlines Movie Review: Script Analysis

The Final Destination franchise has been quite popular, and it has created some of the most iconic sequences in the slasher genre. So, we could say that the franchise stands out as something uniquely fun in the genre, and Final Destination Bloodlines is no exception. It manages to conjure the same feeling of tension and anticipation that made the other films great fun at the theater, and fun movies to watch basically at any time.

None of the past installments has been characterized by amazing screenplays, but some of them did have cool characters worth following in their death gauntlet. The same cannot be said for Final Destination Bloodlines, as most of the characters are quite boring and are only there to get killed. This is a shame because we would expect the series to improve in this regard instead of taking a step back.

However, even if the characters are weak, the writers have created a nice setup premise that helps Final Destination Bloodlines stand out from the rest of the franchise by turning Death’s rampage into a family curse that needs to be stopped. This setup creates a couple of really nice plot twists and keeps things interesting all the way through.

The film goes back and forth, setting up the mysteries, and also does a very good job at creating exposition scenes that feel like they fit inside the situation, even if they are, of course, made with the audience in mind. If this is your first Final Destination film, don’t worry; the film sets up the premise quite well and never lets you slip away from what is important for the plot to work. The script feels tight, even when it lacks more substance.

Final Destination Bloodlines Movie Review: Star Performance

Outside of Tony Todd’s final film appearance, Final Destination Bloodlines lacks any real film stars. However, that isn’t an issue because most actors manage to seize their opportunity to leave an impression on screen, even when their roles are not fleshed out. Santa Juana does well as a leading lady, but her character lacks any sense of charisma, and so, while you understand her, you might not be able to connect.

However, the two actors who really end up creating a very good impression are Richard Harmon, better known as Murphy for all of us who saw The 100 on CW, and Brec Bassinger, who really does it all in her limited runtime. None of these actors are huge stars now, but it wouldn’t be surprising if this film ends up opening a couple more doors in their careers. The same is true for the rest of the cast; none of them feel out of place, and they are quite solid, making the film a good calling card for their agents.

Final Destination Bloodlines Movie Review: Direction, Music

James Wan directed the first Final Destination, and with it, he defined his style of filmmaking as someone who could elevate a genre film by focusing on details that maybe other directors wouldn’t. Lipovsky and Stein do their best to follow in Wan’s footsteps. Although there isn’t a great focus on detail here, the directors really know how to create tension and play with the visual language that past films have established.

The opening sequence to the film might be one of the best in the franchise, and the way the directors play with expectations is quite fun, creating a dialogue with the audience that might be really hard to create with any other type of film. We understand something is coming, but now, when or how, and that anticipation is the perfect tool for manipulating us into really fun and terrifying sequences. Visual effects are not the best. Some of them might be quite unfinished at times, but overall, none of them are awful enough to take you out of the experience altogether.

Final Destination Bloodlines Movie Review: The Last Word

Final Destination Bloodlines will leave you stressed out of doing anything after walking out of the theaters, and that is precisely what should happen, making the film feel like a successful entry in the franchise. Final Destination Bloodlines might not be the greatest film ever, but it is fun and will make you laugh, scream, and move uncomfortably in your seat. It is really a fantastic experience, especially in theaters, if you’re lucky enough to get an engaged audience to watch it with you.

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer

Final Destination Bloodlines released on 15th May, 2025.

