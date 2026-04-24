Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Sudhir Pandey, Vishwanath Chatterjee

Director: Prasshant Jha

What’s Good: Sudhir Pandey

What’s Bad: Mostly everything, especially songs

Loo Break: Plenty of them in the long ordeal!

Watch or Not?: Only if you have lots of time to splurge!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 134 Minutes

User Rating:

The film Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is set in Rishikesh. We have a pehelwan (wrestler) named Sunny (Avinash Tiwary) who wins a competition but is trapped by a cunning co-passenger in a bus into making everyone believe that he’s a sleazy Romeo. The video goes viral, and Sunny cannot achieve his ambition of becoming a national champion!

Five years later, he is running a craft shop and is in constant loggerheads with his well-meaning father, Om Prakash Chaturvedi (Sudhir Pandey), while Sunny’s brother (Vishwanath Chatterjee) is also always in a frictional relationship with both Sunny and his father.

Sunny is not padhaa-likhaa; he loves his dead mother to death (!) and is generally frustrated with life. And his father realizes that he will never get a decent match from any family, as he lacks a single qualification for being an ideal husband, apart from the video’s impact.

A desperate matrimonial ad is inserted by Daddy, claiming that his son is a well-educated entrepreneur and is seen by Delhi girl Ginny (Medha Shankr) and her mom (Lillette Dubey), who are looking for a simple, domesticated girl for this young man. Fed up with a broken engagement and several unideal boys she has met, Ginny, the hep swinger (as in only pubs and alcohol and abbreviated clothes—no more, please note!), is made to pose as per what the Chaturvedis desire by her mom. The two move to Rishikesh, where Sunny is also made to pose as the businessman, as planned.

The couple finds each other sans negative qualities, decides to approve of each other, and the wedding is held. Trouble begins when the conservative Sunny expects a classic suhaag raat, and the first night finds Ginny taking a sozzled initiative with him in bed. Soon, the clash of cultures spirals in different aspects, and Ginny walks out of the marriage.

Reputation, prestige, and everything else are at stake. The rest of the film is one long and garbled, seriously convoluted, and asinine narrative that heads to the—obviously predictable—happy ending, leaving us viewers sad instead that such films are greenlit at all!

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Don’t reputed filmmakers have sounding boards for their muddled scripts? What is the objective and purpose behind making such a drab drama that has forced comedy, outdated goings-on, and a completely cuckoo last 15 to 20 minutes of abject absurdities and illogic? There is a completely forced feel to the reunion of Ginny and Sunny, who have earlier vowed steadfastly to divorce each other.

The writer and director is Prasshant Jha, who does not know where he is traveling via his ‘script’ and where he wishes to land. Sunny’s bestie (Rohit Chaudhary) is, for absolutely no rhyme or reason, shown as a Christian. The Chaturvedi couple, with divorce imminent, visits a gurdwara as well as a sacred Hindu Ganges river-ghat. The Christian friend’s dream is to give the exam for IAS but is discouraged by Sunny each time by being told, ‘First see whether you are capable at all!’

Sunny is averse to independent-thinking girls and hates Delhi’s culture but suddenly tells Ginny that he has liked all the modern qualities the city imbues in its girl, like—hold your breath and then laugh!—they’re making the first move. The Chaturvedi family’s star is Sarika (Nayani Dixit), the elder daughter-in-law, who is already a social media influencer. And the clan is still shown as outdated in its mindset!

Finally, the writer seems obsessed with Yog (Yoga to the world), Praanayam, Anulom Vilom et al—the references extend even to the words of a song and come out at weird points. And so on…

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

The lead players try their best at etching out their half-baked characters and yet fall short. Gopi Bhalla behaves painfully as if he has sauntered in from the two-decades-old TV sitcom, FIR, with no variation whatsoever. This time, however, the lines he has been given are as bland as yesterday’s toast. Nayani Dixit and Vishwaanth Chatterjee are alright when not in hyper mode, which they frequently are. Lillette Dubey’s role is absolutely devoid of sense or substance. Ditto Givind Namdeo’s character.

The sole redeeming performer is veteran Sudhir Pandey, who still has the fire we saw decades back in his serials and films. And Rohit Chaudhary is good too.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

The direction, as we have seen, is best not commented upon, and the music, ditto. The main characters are Chaturvedis, based in Uttarakhand’s religious citadel, Rishikesh, but three or four lyrics are heavily in Punjabi. Along with the gurudwara sequence mentioned earlier and the Christian friend, we wonder why there is no Muslim around to complete this weird form of national integration. Or did I miss someone? Oh, yes, one song beseeches Khuda!

Having said that, all the songs are characterized by their overwhelming lyrical, musical, and vocal mediocrity.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Sequels bigger but emphatically worse: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is probably the prime example of such calamities after Bheja Fry.

One star!

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Trailer

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 released on 24 April, 2026.

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